NN (NNBR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NNBR opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $104.57 million, a PE ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.52. NN has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $9.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

In other news, insider John Buchan sold 48,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $196,532.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jeri J. Harman bought 5,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.79 per share, with a total value of $25,099.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of NN by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NN in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of NN by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,729 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in NN during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in NN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,000. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

About NN (Get Rating)

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

