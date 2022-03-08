Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Short Interest Update

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the January 31st total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NRDBY. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 120 to SEK 125 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Nordea Bank Abp from €11.50 ($12.50) to €10.30 ($11.20) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Pareto Securities lowered Nordea Bank Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 127 to SEK 137 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 116 to SEK 123 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordea Bank Abp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.77.

Get Nordea Bank Abp alerts:

NRDBY stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,251. Nordea Bank Abp has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $13.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.10.

Nordea Bank Abp engages in the provision of full-services banking services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Banking; Business Banking; Large Corporates and Institutions; and Asset and Wealth Management. The Personal Banking segment offers the household customers financial services and solutions through internet and mobile bank, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordea Bank Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordea Bank Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.