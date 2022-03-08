Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Technologies International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of Northern Technologies International stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. Northern Technologies International has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $21.50. The stock has a market cap of $115.96 million, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.47.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $18.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Technologies International will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

In other news, Director Sarah E. Kemp bought 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.91 per share, with a total value of $29,998.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTIC. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Northern Technologies International during the fourth quarter worth about $2,943,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International during the 4th quarter worth about $401,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 5.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after acquiring an additional 21,203 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 12.0% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 191,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 20,517 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Technologies International during the third quarter worth approximately $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

