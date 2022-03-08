Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp trimmed its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,643,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $627,275,000 after purchasing an additional 119,686 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth about $321,000. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $228,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total transaction of $1,826,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,165 shares of company stock worth $4,641,089 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOC opened at $477.95 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $295.87 and a one year high of $490.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $398.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $378.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.40%.

NOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.27.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

