NOV Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 35,245 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,770% compared to the average daily volume of 1,885 call options.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOV. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NOV by 38.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,167,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $447,937,000 after acquiring an additional 9,485,235 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of NOV in the third quarter valued at about $79,050,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOV in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,433,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of NOV in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,249,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 625.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,949,533 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,985 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. COKER & PALMER cut NOV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.36.

NYSE:NOV opened at $21.19 on Tuesday. NOV has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $22.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.60 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.46.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). NOV had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NOV will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. NOV’s payout ratio is -30.77%.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

