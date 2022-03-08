NuCypher Market Cap Reaches $324.15 Million (NU)

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. NuCypher has a market capitalization of $324.15 million and approximately $44.03 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NuCypher has traded down 20% against the US dollar. One NuCypher coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00034251 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00104859 BTC.

NuCypher Profile

NuCypher is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 coins and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

Buying and Selling NuCypher

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

