NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) Shares Purchased by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fundamentun LLC increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 101,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 62.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 26,939 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:NUMV traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,285 shares. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $29.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.12.

