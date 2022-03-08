NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Shares Purchased by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,644,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,842,000 after buying an additional 879,170 shares in the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,923,000. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,188,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,176,000 after purchasing an additional 120,978 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 31.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 468,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,166,000 after purchasing an additional 112,142 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 135.2% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 115,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 66,442 shares during the period.

NUSC traded down $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.36. 95,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.87. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $29.93.

