Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 8,966 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management raised its stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 39,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.6% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,893 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

NKG stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.15. The company had a trading volume of 703 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,488. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.06. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.93 and a 1-year high of $14.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

About Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.