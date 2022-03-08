NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.390-$5.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $773 million-$802 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $760.30 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded NV5 Global from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NV5 Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

Shares of NVEE stock traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $127.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,381. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. NV5 Global has a 12-month low of $79.58 and a 12-month high of $141.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.72.

In related news, VP Donald C. Alford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.62, for a total value of $486,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $365,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $2,973,090 in the last quarter. 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in NV5 Global by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,989,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,778,000 after buying an additional 1,005,407 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $436,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NV5 Global (Get Rating)

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.