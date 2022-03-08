O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Acquires 6,573 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,573 shares during the period. Warrior Met Coal makes up 2.9% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. owned about 0.46% of Warrior Met Coal worth $6,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HCC. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1,720.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 11.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HCC. B. Riley upped their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Warrior Met Coal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.89. 16,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,096. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $39.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.65.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $415.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.64 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Warrior Met Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.25%.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, COO Jack K. Richardson sold 4,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $130,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Warrior Met Coal (Get Rating)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.