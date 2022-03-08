Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Cut to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $65.00. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.45.

NYSE OXY opened at $55.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $58.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.70.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,978,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $666,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123,792 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 152.8% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,080,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,291,000 after buying an additional 3,071,233 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,330,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $125,542,000 after buying an additional 2,061,057 shares in the last quarter. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $44,429,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 308.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,860,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,044,000 after buying an additional 1,405,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

