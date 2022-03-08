OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.90

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.90 and last traded at C$2.88, with a volume of 1174605 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.71.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$2.50 price target on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$3.00 price target on shares of OceanaGold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.91.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.95, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -216.92.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

