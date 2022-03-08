Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $8.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Oil States International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

OIS stock opened at $7.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.93. The company has a market cap of $436.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 3.41. Oil States International has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $9.49.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Oil States International had a negative net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oil States International will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OIS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Oil States International by 308.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 562,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 424,740 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Oil States International by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 796,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 328,547 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Oil States International by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,779,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,151,000 after purchasing an additional 280,170 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Oil States International by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 2,330,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 163,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Oil States International in the 3rd quarter valued at $482,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

