Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for women’s cancers. The company’s product pipeline includes OP-1250, which is in clinical stage. Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a neutral rating for the company.

Olema Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $50.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.44.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $35,969.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 23.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 131.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $60,000.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Olema Pharmaceuticals (OLMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.