Omni (OMNI) Price Up 4.9% Over Last Week

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 28.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. In the last seven days, Omni has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. One Omni coin can now be bought for $2.75 or 0.00007038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Omni has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $1,021.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.66 or 0.00260179 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00014270 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001327 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000471 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,325 coins and its circulating supply is 563,009 coins. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

