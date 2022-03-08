Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 563,400 shares, a growth of 41.1% from the January 31st total of 399,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 485,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of ONPH stock opened at $3.57 on Tuesday. Oncology Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $43.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.03.

About Oncology Pharma

Oncology Pharma, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and commercialization of therapeutics. The company was founded by Marcel van Heesewijk on March 26, 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

