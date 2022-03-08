ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stake Boosted by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,335 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ONEOK worth $15,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in ONEOK by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 289.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 203.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 221.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ONEOK from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research lowered ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.14.

OKE opened at $68.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.44. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.01 and a twelve month high of $69.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.79.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.31%.

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

