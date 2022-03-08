Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Stake Raised by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Rating) by 859.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,411 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.31% of Ontrak worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 331.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 632,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after buying an additional 485,905 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ontrak by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its stake in shares of Ontrak by 10.3% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 454,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 42,437 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ontrak by 116.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 318,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 171,200 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ontrak by 43.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 62,264 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ontrak alerts:

NASDAQ OTRK opened at $2.31 on Tuesday. Ontrak, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 6.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.04.

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.