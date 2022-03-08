Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Open Text from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Text from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.50.

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX opened at $41.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.96. Open Text has a 12 month low of $40.96 and a 12 month high of $55.25.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Open Text had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 20.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Open Text will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.221 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Open Text’s payout ratio is presently 49.16%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OTEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Open Text by 194.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 142,096 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Open Text by 37.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 294,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,951,000 after purchasing an additional 79,420 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Open Text in the second quarter valued at about $4,652,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Open Text by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,332,000 after buying an additional 56,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 27,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

