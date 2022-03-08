Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 1.4% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 91,805 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,006,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $373,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $566,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 234.2% during the fourth quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.91. The stock had a trading volume of 313,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,880,034. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.71. The company has a market capitalization of $197.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $65.43 and a twelve month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. DZ Bank raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.96.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Oracle (Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.