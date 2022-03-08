OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OSUR. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OraSure Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $7.40 on Friday. OraSure Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $13.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.66. The firm has a market cap of $535.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.13 and a beta of -0.35.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 12,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 733,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,372,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 78,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

