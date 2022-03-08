Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Stock Holdings Increased by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management lifted its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Organon & Co. by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its position in Organon & Co. by 1.4% during the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 21,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 56.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 16.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 9.6% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Shares of Organon & Co. stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.67. 84,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,168,786. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.22. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $39.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.26.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 411.54% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Several equities analysts have commented on OGN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.56.

About Organon & Co. (Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.