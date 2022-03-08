Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.51

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.51 and last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Outokumpu Oyj had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Research analysts expect that Outokumpu Oyj will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY)

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, Ferrochrome, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades, as well as tailored products.

