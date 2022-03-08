Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 9th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:OSG opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $179.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Overseas Shipholding Group has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $3.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.00.

In related news, CEO Samuel H. Norton acquired 16,863 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $28,161.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Samuel H. Norton acquired 26,470 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,028.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 78,333 shares of company stock worth $136,990 in the last quarter. 5.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 269,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 100,288 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 800,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 44,485 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 244,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 20,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,172,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 8,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Overseas Shipholding Group in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc engages in the provision of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets. It operates Articulated Tug Barges (ATB), lightering ATBs, shuttle tankers, Medium Range (MR) tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the maritime security program.

