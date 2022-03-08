Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 9th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE:OSG opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $179.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Overseas Shipholding Group has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $3.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.00.
In related news, CEO Samuel H. Norton acquired 16,863 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $28,161.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Samuel H. Norton acquired 26,470 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,028.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 78,333 shares of company stock worth $136,990 in the last quarter. 5.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Overseas Shipholding Group in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc engages in the provision of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets. It operates Articulated Tug Barges (ATB), lightering ATBs, shuttle tankers, Medium Range (MR) tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the maritime security program.
