OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Receives $26.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OZMLF. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded OZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut OZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OZMLF remained flat at $$19.96 on Thursday. OZ Minerals has a twelve month low of $15.58 and a twelve month high of $21.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.32.

OZ Minerals Ltd. is a copper-focused international company. It operates through the following segments: Prominent Hill, Carrapateena, Carajás, Exploration & Development and Corporate. The Prominent Hill segment engages in the mining and processing high grade underground ore containing copper, gold and silver along with open pit ore from stockpiles.

