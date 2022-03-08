PAID Network (PAID) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $472,945.00

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 8th. One PAID Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000561 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PAID Network has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. PAID Network has a total market capitalization of $18.13 million and approximately $472,945.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00043558 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,594.37 or 0.06671341 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,815.47 or 0.99812938 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00043502 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00046751 BTC.

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network was first traded on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

