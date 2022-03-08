Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palatin Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th.

Get Palatin Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PTN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.38. The company had a trading volume of 32,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,791. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.79. Palatin Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $0.96.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palatin Technologies will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTN. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Palatin Technologies during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 164.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 31,289 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Palatin Technologies by 85.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 93,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 76.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 43,136 shares in the last quarter. 8.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin and natriuretic peptide receptor systems. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, a peptide melanocortin receptor 4 agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.