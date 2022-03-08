Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,705 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.4% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 96,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,980,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,976 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,694 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 242,443 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $89,958,000 after buying an additional 46,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 94,228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,603 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total value of $1,598,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total value of $6,124,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,125 shares of company stock valued at $14,252,531. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PANW. Citigroup raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.34.

PANW stock opened at $533.51 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $311.56 and a 52-week high of $598.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $521.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $507.51. The company has a market capitalization of $52.54 billion, a PE ratio of -112.55 and a beta of 1.31.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.