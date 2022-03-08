Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cohen Klingenstein LLC

Cohen Klingenstein LLC lowered its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,100 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 5,281 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $8,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 783,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,345,000 after acquiring an additional 94,900 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 26.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 673,982 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $322,837,000 after buying an additional 138,959 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 70.6% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 461,930 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $221,264,000 after purchasing an additional 191,190 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth about $176,464,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 462.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 296,715 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $142,126,000 after purchasing an additional 244,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $530.74. 15,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,882,275. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $311.56 and a 52-week high of $598.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $521.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $507.51. The company has a market capitalization of $52.27 billion, a PE ratio of -112.55 and a beta of 1.31.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $555.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $600.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.34.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total value of $1,598,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.12, for a total transaction of $6,529,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,125 shares of company stock worth $14,252,531 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

