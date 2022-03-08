Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target Increased to C$31.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$31.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on POU. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares increased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$28.72.

POU traded down C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$30.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,233. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93. Paramount Resources has a twelve month low of C$9.32 and a twelve month high of C$30.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.82.

In related news, Director Robert M. Macdonald sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.01, for a total transaction of C$243,116.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$16,207.74. Also, Director James H. T. Riddell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.09, for a total transaction of C$461,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,439,144.30. Insiders sold a total of 71,268 shares of company stock worth $1,738,868 over the last quarter.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

