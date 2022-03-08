Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 3,253 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 77.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth $305,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Mosaic by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,679,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,594,000 after acquiring an additional 132,729 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Mosaic in the 3rd quarter worth $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Mosaic news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,804,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.47.

NYSE:MOS opened at $61.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.59. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $28.26 and a 12 month high of $64.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.17.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 18.45%. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 10.51%.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

