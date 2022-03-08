Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 44 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 188.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $369.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $320.50 and a 1-year high of $405.49. The company has a market capitalization of $113.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $371.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.52.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.28%.

DE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.19.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

