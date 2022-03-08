Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 2,100 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 194.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 558,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,182,000 after acquiring an additional 20,537 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $812,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,842,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. 70.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Z has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Arik Prawer sold 9,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $552,518.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 4,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $302,187.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,135 shares of company stock worth $1,935,139. 14.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Z opened at $49.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.98. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $159.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.39 and its 200 day moving average is $71.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

