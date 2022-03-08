Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Lowers Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 77.5% during the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,935,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775,001 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 93.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,735,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $964,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226,311 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1,518.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,251,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,402 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 21.5% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,174,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $995,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at about $121,061,000. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FISV. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.10.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $1,108,050.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $4,537,434.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 75,031 shares of company stock valued at $7,804,524 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $94.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $62.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.91 and a 1-year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.