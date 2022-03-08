Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Makes New $188,000 Investment in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,379 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMS. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 8,584 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $749,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 25,866.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,662,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,416,000 after purchasing an additional 306,883 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 21,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMS shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.75.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 20,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $2,533,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $93,937,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $110.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 1.35. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.66 and a 52 week high of $138.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $715.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.35 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 31.08%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.49%.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

