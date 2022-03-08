Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of PDCO opened at $31.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.41. Patterson Companies has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,663,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,960,000 after buying an additional 133,690 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,814,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,610,000 after buying an additional 635,782 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,754,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,724,000 after buying an additional 74,295 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 16.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,697,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,308,000 after buying an additional 383,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 103.7% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,877,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,590,000 after buying an additional 955,993 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

