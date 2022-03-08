PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 104.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,656 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 20.4% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 5.7% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 3.6% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PYPL opened at $93.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $109.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.38 and a 200-day moving average of $205.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.50 and a 52 week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on PayPal from $224.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PayPal from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.84.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 and sold 54,994 shares worth $6,516,088. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.