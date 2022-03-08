PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Director David C. Parke Sells 1,900 Shares of Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) Director David C. Parke sold 1,900 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $129,751.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $69.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. PDC Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $72.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 2.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,830,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $89,301,000 after buying an additional 858,561 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 31.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,819,379 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $86,220,000 after acquiring an additional 437,502 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PDC Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,795,517 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $87,585,000 after acquiring an additional 50,504 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in PDC Energy by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,676,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $81,797,000 after acquiring an additional 405,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $74,067,000.

PDCE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

