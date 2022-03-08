Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Director Leslie T. Thornton Sells 16,000 Shares

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) Director Leslie T. Thornton sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ PRDO opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.92. The company has a market cap of $721.86 million, a PE ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.21. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $13.15.
Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $159.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 15.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have commented on PRDO. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.
About Perdoceo Education
Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.
