Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Director Leslie T. Thornton Sells 16,000 Shares

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) Director Leslie T. Thornton sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PRDO opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.92. The company has a market cap of $721.86 million, a PE ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.21. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $13.15.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $159.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 15.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Perdoceo Education by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 45,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Perdoceo Education by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Perdoceo Education by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Perdoceo Education by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Perdoceo Education by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PRDO. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

About Perdoceo Education (Get Rating)

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

