Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Short Interest Update

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the January 31st total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 4,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. 25.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of PESI stock opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $7.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.46. The company has a market cap of $77.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc is a nuclear services company, which provides nuclear and mixed waste management services. The firm operates its business through following segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment includes nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, processing and disposal services primarily through four uniquely licensed and permitted treatment and storage facilities.

