Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.95

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.90, with a volume of 238918 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.81, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of C$58.14 million and a PE ratio of 0.60.

Get Perpetual Energy alerts:

Perpetual Energy Company Profile (TSE:PMT)

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets located in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.