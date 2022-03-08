Peter Kamin Purchases 28,000 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Stock

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) Director Peter Kamin bought 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.41 per share, for a total transaction of $935,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Peter Kamin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, Peter Kamin acquired 16,000 shares of IAA stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.27 per share, for a total transaction of $564,320.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Peter Kamin acquired 4,000 shares of IAA stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $143,800.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Peter Kamin acquired 35,000 shares of IAA stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,220,100.00.

On Thursday, February 17th, Peter Kamin bought 132,100 shares of IAA stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.61 per share, for a total transaction of $4,704,081.00.

IAA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.36. 110,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,260,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.82. IAA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.14 and a 1-year high of $64.55.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The business had revenue of $548.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.71 million. IAA had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 129.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IAA. TheStreet downgraded shares of IAA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Guggenheim cut shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of IAA from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of IAA from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in IAA by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,352,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,558,000 after purchasing an additional 58,175 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in IAA by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 5,790,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,108,000 after buying an additional 125,749 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in IAA by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,294,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,399,000 after buying an additional 192,369 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of IAA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,072,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,133,000 after purchasing an additional 14,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in IAA by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,031,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,087,000 after acquiring an additional 352,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

About IAA (Get Rating)

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

