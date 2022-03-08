PetroDollar (XPD) Market Cap Reaches $445,121.21

PetroDollar (CURRENCY:XPD) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. PetroDollar has a market cap of $445,121.21 and $1.00 worth of PetroDollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PetroDollar coin can currently be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PetroDollar has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 47.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About PetroDollar

PetroDollar is a coin. PetroDollar’s total supply is 63,993,275 coins. PetroDollar’s official Twitter account is @thepetrodollar and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PetroDollar is a peer-to-peer digital currency designed to deflate with relation to the world crude oils reserves. PetroDollar has a approximate 1:10,000 relationship to barrels of oil still existing in the ground, thus creating an analogy of the USD/OIL trading pair. Every transaction(Tx) broadcast over the PetroDollar network will be charged a transaction fee to be destroyed in line with oil depletion. Transaction fees are destroyed autonomously, at an organic rate based on a mathematical model of the oil market. PetroDollar has a current fee of 1.429% of the amount transmitted, increasing to approximately 15% in year 2045. “

PetroDollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PetroDollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PetroDollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PetroDollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

