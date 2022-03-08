PetroQuest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE) & SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Head-To-Head Review

PetroQuest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE – Get Rating) and SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get PetroQuest Energy alerts:

1.6% of PetroQuest Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of SM Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of PetroQuest Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of SM Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for PetroQuest Energy and SM Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PetroQuest Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A SM Energy 1 1 6 0 2.63

SM Energy has a consensus price target of $42.25, suggesting a potential upside of 3.50%. Given SM Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SM Energy is more favorable than PetroQuest Energy.

Risk and Volatility

PetroQuest Energy has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SM Energy has a beta of 5.5, indicating that its stock price is 450% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PetroQuest Energy and SM Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PetroQuest Energy $108.29 million 0.00 -$6.63 million ($0.55) -0.04 SM Energy $2.62 billion 1.90 $36.23 million $0.05 816.56

SM Energy has higher revenue and earnings than PetroQuest Energy. PetroQuest Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SM Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PetroQuest Energy and SM Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetroQuest Energy -4.93% N/A -3.76% SM Energy 1.38% 13.06% 4.50%

Summary

SM Energy beats PetroQuest Energy on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

PetroQuest Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

PetroQuest Energy, Inc. operates as an independent oil and gas company in Texas and Louisiana. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and operates oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.8 million barrels of oil; 19.4 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas liquids; and 125.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas. PetroQuest Energy, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

SM Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

SM Energy Co. is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PetroQuest Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroQuest Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.