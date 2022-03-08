Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by HighTower Trust Services LTA

HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on PFE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,731,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,827,656. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.33 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.56%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

