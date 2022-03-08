Pi Financial Lowers Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) Price Target to C$6.85

Osisko Development (CVE:ODV – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Pi Financial from C$9.25 to C$6.85 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 50.88% from the company’s current price.

ODV has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Osisko Development and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Development in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

Osisko Development stock traded up C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.54. The stock had a trading volume of 138,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,204. Osisko Development has a 52-week low of C$3.89 and a 52-week high of C$7.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$648.15 million and a PE ratio of -4.51.

