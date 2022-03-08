PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.22 on April 1st

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.221 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund stock opened at $24.13 on Tuesday. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $29.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.02.

In other PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.14 per share, for a total transaction of $150,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 123,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after buying an additional 74,372 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,115,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,030,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,197,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its seeks current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on January 19, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

