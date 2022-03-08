PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the January 31st total of 43,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 359,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
PFN opened at $8.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.17 and its 200-day moving average is $9.72. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $11.45.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.76%.
About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (Get Rating)
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (PFN)
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
- Palo Alto Networks Stock is Heating Up
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.