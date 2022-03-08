PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the January 31st total of 43,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 359,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

PFN opened at $8.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.17 and its 200-day moving average is $9.72. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $11.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.76%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,036,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $905,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 139.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 15,263 shares during the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 987,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,428,000 after purchasing an additional 13,688 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

