PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (RCS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 10.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE RCS opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $8.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCS. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 324,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 25,722 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 549,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 107,579 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. 20.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

