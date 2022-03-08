PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (RCS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 10.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NYSE RCS opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $8.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.01.
About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (Get Rating)
PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.
